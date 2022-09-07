Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron on his departure: 'What door you want me out of?'

According to Coach O, his departure from the LSU football program wasn't such bad news.

While speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday, former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron humorously discussed the details of his exit. He specifically mentioned a discussion he had with LSU athletic director Scott Woodward last October to finalize the terms of his departure.

"We had a meeting," Orgeron said reflecting on the conversation, "(Woodward) said, 'Coach, things aren't going well.' And I said, 'No (expletive), Ray Charles could see that.'

"He told me, 'You've got $17.1 million left on your contract and we're gonna give it to you.' I said, 'What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of?'"

Orgeron parted ways with LSU following the 2021-22 season, a mere two years after he helped lead the team to a national title. As part of the agreement, the school agreed to buy out the remainder of his contract. The former Ole Miss and LSU coach will receive around $16.9 million in 18 installments through 2025.

