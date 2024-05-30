Former LSU football assistant coach Bishop Harris dies at 82

Longtime college and NFL assistant coach Bishop Harris died at the age of 82 on Wednesday. The news was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Harris, who coached at LSU from 1980-83, was the first Black football coach at LSU alongside Otis Washington, who was hired the same year. Harris worked under coach Bo Rein at NC State and followed him to LSU. Following Rein’s tragic death before coaching a game, he remained on staff under new coach Jerry Stovall.

He later served as the head coach at his alma mater, North Carolina Central, and finished his career off in the NFL, last coaching in 2007 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bishop Harris, the first black football coach in #LSU history, passed away on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was 82. Harris became LSU's first black assistant football coach when he was hired by Bo Rein on December 12, 1979.

While coaching outside linebackers for the Tigers, he coached Lyman White to First Team All-American honors.

