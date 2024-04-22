Advertisement

Former LSU EDGE Zavier Carter is back in the transfer portal for the 3rd time

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read

Former LSU edge rusher Zavier Carter’s winding college journey took another turn on Monday.

Carter, who spent the 2023 season at UNLV but transferred to UCF this offseason, is back in the transfer portal once again following the conclusion of spring practice. He is seeking his fourth college in as many years.

A former four-star prospect, Carter appeared in 18 games as a rotational player in two years in Baton Rouge, totaling nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

While in Las Vegas in 2023, Carter played in 12 games but only made two starts, finishing the season with 14 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Carter has followed a path that has become more common in the transfer portal era. Now, he’ll hope his third time entering the portal is the charm.

