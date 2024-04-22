Former LSU EDGE Zavier Carter is back in the transfer portal for the 3rd time

Former LSU edge rusher Zavier Carter’s winding college journey took another turn on Monday.

Carter, who spent the 2023 season at UNLV but transferred to UCF this offseason, is back in the transfer portal once again following the conclusion of spring practice. He is seeking his fourth college in as many years.

A former four-star prospect, Carter appeared in 18 games as a rotational player in two years in Baton Rouge, totaling nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

While in Las Vegas in 2023, Carter played in 12 games but only made two starts, finishing the season with 14 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

UCF linebacker Zavier Carter has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Carter, a former four-star recruit who began his college career at LSU, had transferred to UCF earlier this offseason following a year at UNLV.https://t.co/dMMCFDpgdf pic.twitter.com/iU1nCb4dzT — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 22, 2024

Carter has followed a path that has become more common in the transfer portal era. Now, he’ll hope his third time entering the portal is the charm.

