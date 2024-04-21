Former LSU EDGE Jaxon Howard commits to Minnesota

After one season at LSU, former four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard is heading home.

The Minneapolis native recently committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers as a transfer, and he’s heading to the Big Ten following a redshirt season with the Tigers.

A top-150 prospect nationally coming out of high school and the No. 1 player in Minnesota, Howard appeared in five games. One of them was the bowl, which allowed him to preserve his redshirt.

In those five appearances, Howard had two tackles and a quarterback hurry. One of the tackles and the hurry came in the ReliaQuest Bowl win, while the other tackle came in the win over Grambling.

BREAKING: Former LSU EDGE Jaxon Howard has Committed to Minnesota, he tells @on3sports The 6'4 248 EDGE will have all 4 years of eligibility remaining "I'm back 612"

Howard is one of six LSU players to enter the transfer portal since the spring window opened, but he’s the first to commit to a new school.

