Former LSU DL Jackson commits to Razorbacks

Landon Jackson, a 4-star defensive end from Texarkana, Texas and most recently a LSU Tiger, decided to make his next destination announcement on Sunday.

LSU hired Brian Kelly to replace the fired Ed Orgeron and a number of players have elected to transfer in the wake of that decision.

Jackson was a star at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, winning two 4A Division II state championship titles during his prep career.

He was the No. 8 edge rusher in the nation and a top 125 recruit in the class of 2021.