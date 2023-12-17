Former LSU defensive end Quency Wiggins commits to Colorado

LSU defensive end transfer Quency Wiggins has committed to Colorado. He announced his portal decision on Sunday.

A former four-star recruit and top-100 prospect from Baton Rouge, Wiggins will now join coach Deion Sanders in his second season as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing first campaign for the Buffaloes.

Wiggins appeared in five games including the Citrus Bowl in 2022, preserving a redshirt, and while he was expected to compete for a starting spot in 2023, he ultimately appeared in just four games for the Tigers and totaled only three tackles.

He’ll have three remaining years of eligibility at his new school.

BREAKING: Former LSU EDGE Quency Wiggins has Committed to Colorado, he tells @on3sports The 6’5 265 EDGE was ranked as a Top 55 Recruit in the ‘22 Class👀 “Playing for Coach Prime is gonna mean a lot to me and my family.”https://t.co/omH528hso9 pic.twitter.com/degsErH7rG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2023

Wiggins will look to revitalize his career as he joins Prime Time in Boulder.

