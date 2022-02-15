Former LSU defensive coordinator gets a contract extension in new gig

Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has done well for himself since taking over as the head coach at Baylor in 2020.

His first season with the Bears was disappointing, as they finished 2-7. That led to the team parting ways with their offensive coordinator, Larry Fedora, who was replaced by Jeff Grimes from BYU.

Fast forward to 2021, Aranda led the Bears to their best season in school history with a 12-2 finish. They spent most of the season ranked in the top 25 and even had an outside shot at getting into the College Football Playoff. They won the Big 12 title and beat the Ole Miss Rebels 21-7 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Now, Aranda is being rewarded in the form of a contract extension through 2029. The extension was rumored near the end of the season when Aranda spurned interest from other jobs, and the Baylor brass made it official on Tuesday.

“I am incredibly grateful for Dave’s outstanding leadership of our football program and student-athletes through his commitment to preparing champions for life,” athletics director Mack B. Rhoades said in a statement. “Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program both on and off the field. He has brought tremendous national exposure and acclaim to our institution and the greater Waco community. We look forward to the future with Dave, his wife, Dione, and their children and the continued growth of our football program, student-athletes, and fan support under his exceptional leadership. Dave is, without question, one of the most brilliant minds in college football across the country.”

Story continues

In addition to his defensive coordinator role while at LSU, Aranda served as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach from 2016-19. During his time at LSU, the defense was rated as high as fifth in the nation for total defense, 10th for rushing defense, and 14th in passing defense.

In his first three years as defensive coordinator, Aranda saw nine of his players selected in the NFL Draft, two each in the first and second rounds. In addition to that, six more of his players made NFL rosters as free agents. The Tigers were 42-11 while he was on the Bayou. He played a pivotal role in creating the smothering 2019 National Championship defense.

Now, he’s well on his way to rebuilding Baylor’s program, and it seems he’ll be around for the long haul in Waco.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.