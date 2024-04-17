Former LSU DB Maurice Hampton in the transfer portal once again

College football journeyman Maurice Hampton is set to join his fourth program.

The former LSU defensive back, who played at Memphis this past season and previously at Samford, is back in the transfer portal. A former football and baseball player at LSU, he appeared in 12 games as a defensive back from 2019-20.

He opted to transfer to Samford, where he only played baseball over the next two seasons. The Memphis native reignited his football career in 2023 when he transferred to his hometown team, but he didn’t record a stat in his only season with the Tigers as he suffered a preseason injury.

The 23rd-round 2019 MLB draft pick appeared in 15 games in his two seasons with the LSU baseball team. He later appeared in 54 games over two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Memphis defensive back Maurice Hampton, a former top-100 recruit who began his college career at LSU, is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports. The Memphis native made seven starts at LSU before leaving to focus on baseball. Returned to football at… pic.twitter.com/aDUyMaEbrT — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 16, 2024

It’s been a winding career for the former blue-chip recruit, but he’s looking to make the most of his final season of eligibility.

