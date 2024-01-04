Former LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples releases statement after firing

After a year of massively underperforming on defense, coach Brian Kelly opted for an overhaul of the defensive staff on Wednesday.

LSU fired defensive coordinator Matt House as well as assistants Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples and Jimmy Lindsey. Steeples, who coached cornerbacks, released a statement thanking Kelly and the program for the opportunity.

Steeples started his statement by thanking Greg Brooks Jr., the Tigers’ defensive back who is currently battling brain cancer, as well as Kelly, the staff and the rest of the players.

“All in All, my definition of Love is the commitment to doing right by someone when they are with you and away from you,” Steeples said. “Thank you to those who showed love by doing right by me. Just know, I did right by you.”

God is Good. ALL the time! 🙌🏿 THANK YOU LSU pic.twitter.com/SQiZPsJCzh — Robert Steeples (@SteepDiesel) January 3, 2024

A former NFL cornerback, Steeples was a high school head coach at De Smet Jesuit in his hometown of St. Louis from 2016-20. He later served as an assistant special teams coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 before joining Kelly’s staff.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire