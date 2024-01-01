Former LSU cornerback Duce Chestnut returning to Syracuse

After one year at LSU in which he appeared in just four games, cornerback Duce Chestnut is returning to Syracuse.

One of the top additions in LSU’s transfer portal class last offseason, Chestnut was expected to occupy a starting role in the secondary this season.

However, he came off the bench in each of his four appearances before spending the rest of the season away from the team. Coach Brian Kelly wouldn’t go into specifics on his absence or that of fellow transfer cornerback Denver Harris, but he said he would meet with both following the regular season.

Last week, they both entered the transfer portal.

BREAKING: LSU transfer CB Duce Chestnut (@BallgameDuce) has committed to Syracuse. He comes back to the Orange after departing last offseason to play for the Tigers. Details ⬇️ https://t.co/XyeSuyJBQL — Mike McAllister (@McAllisterMike1) January 1, 2024

Chestnut started in 24 games for the Orange and was named a Freshman All-American and the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. He was also a two-time All-ACC selection, and now he’s rejoining a program that has a lot of momentum right now under new head coach and elite recruiter Fran Brown.

In one season with the Tigers, he had six total tackles with an interception.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire