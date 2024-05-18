Former LSU cornerback commits to Michigan State in transfer portal

After entering the transfer portal following spring practice, former LSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes has committed to Michigan State.

A native of North Las Vegas who played for high school powerhouse Bishop Gorman, Hughes played in all 13 games as a true freshman last season. A former three-star recruit, most of his action came on special teams, though he also recorded snaps on defense in five games, including a season-high 24 against Army.

He started on the coverage and return team for kickoffs as well as starting on punt returns. He finished the season with six tackles, two of which were solo tackles.

BREAKING: Former LSU CB Jeremiah Hughes has Committed to Michigan State, he tells @on3sports The 6’0 190 CB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining “spartan nation less do it.”https://t.co/9Bl2gw3kDp pic.twitter.com/AcQYUNhy1G — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 17, 2024

Without Hughes, LSU will be relying on second-year players Ashton Stamps and Javien Toviano, as well as veteran Zy Alexander.

