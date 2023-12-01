Former LSU cornerback commit pledges to Florida State

Four-star cornerback Cai Bates, a one-time LSU commit, completed his flip to Florida State on Friday.

The Edgewater (Orlando) prospect committed to the Tigers back in July following an official visit to Baton Rouge the prior month. He remained locked in through most of the football season, but he announced his decommitment on Nov. 13.

That decision came just two days after Bates took a visit to Tallahassee to see the Seminoles’ game against rival Miami.

A top-10 cornerback in the 2024 class and top-100 prospect nationally, Bates was one of LSU’s highest-rated commits before he eventually exited the class last month.

LSU’s 2024 class currently ranks 13th nationally per On3 and 14th per 247Sports. It features three cornerback commits with Ju'Juan Johnson, Wallace Foster and Bernard Causey.

