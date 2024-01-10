Former LSU coach Nick Saban retires

Former LSU head football coach Nick Saban has retired. Chris Low of ESPN first reported the news of his retirement.

The head coach of the Tigers from 2000-04, Saban is best known for bringing the program its first national championship in nearly 50 years in 2003. He finished his career in Baton Rouge with a 48-16 record, winning a pair of SEC Championships and Sugar Bowls.

Saban had a coaching career that spanned four decades, making stops at Toledo, Michigan State, with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and at Alabama, where he won six national titles.

Saban is the fifth-winningest coach in LSU history, ranking behind fellow national champions Les Miles and Ed Orgeron but ahead of Paul Dietzel, who led the Tigers to a national title in 1958.

Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

He leaves quite a legacy as one of four Tigers head coaches to win a national title.

