Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron spotted at Ragin’ Cajuns’ scrimmage

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron may not have a gig this fall, but that hasn’t kept him away from the game.

Orgeron attended a Notre Dame practice in April with his sons, as well as a Miami camp earlier this summer. He was spotted on the sidelines once again on Saturday, this time closer to home.

Coach O made an appearance at the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ first fall scrimmage. His son, Parker, is currently an offensive analyst working with tight ends on new coach Michael Desormeaux’s staff.

Desormeaux told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser that Orgeron had also visited the team in the spring and simply came to check things out.

Orgeron was the head coach of the Tigers from 2016-21, initially taking over as the interim for the fired Les Miles before earning the job full-time.

He orchestrated one of the best seasons in college football history in 2019, when the Tigers captured a national title in a perfect season that ultimately produced the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in Joe Burrow. However, the Tigers regressed in the two years that followed, and Orgeron went just 11-11 in his final 22 games.

Orgeron is 61, and it’s unclear if he wants to return to coaching. However, he can’t seem to stay off the sidelines even though he won’t have a coaching position for the first time since 2014 this fall.

