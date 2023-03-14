Former LSU CB Patrick Peterson signs with Steelers

A former LSU star has a new home.

Patrick Peterson will be headed to Pittsburgh to join Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Peterson’s deal is 14 million over two years.

New #Steelers CB Patrick Peterson's deal is two years, $14 million with $5.85M guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Pro Football Talk reported that there is a team option after year one.

Patrick Peterson's contract with the Steelers is one-year, $7.15 million, with a team option for 2024 at $6.85 million. https://t.co/GVQ4YZEr0q — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 14, 2023

Peterson was selected fifth overall out of LSU by the Cardinals in 2011. He spent nearly a decade with the organization before moving on to Minnesota, where he spent the last two seasons.

Peterson had one of his better years in 2022 despite his age. The 32-year-old has been first-team All-Pro twice and been to eight Pro Bowls. He has 34 career interceptions.

As a Tiger, he was one of the best defenders in the sport, winning the Bednarik and Thorpe award. He was also known for his special teams prowess, taking home SEC Special Teams Player of The Year.

Peterson is still looking for a Super Bowl. With a Steelers team hoping to make a leap, maybe he can contend for one.

