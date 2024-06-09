Former LSU basketball player and son of Pete Maravich passed away Friday in Covington

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The LSU community is mourning the loss of Josh Maravich, who passed away at the family home in Covington on Friday.

The heartbreaking news was released by the university’s athletics department Saturday.

He was 42-years-old.

Maravich was the youngest son of former LSU legend ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich and played basketball for the Tigers under head coach John Brady from 2001-05.

Josh was born in Metairie and attended St. Paul’s in Covington where he was district MVP his senior season, and averaged 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals per game.

According to a release from LSU, funeral arrangements have not been announced.

