Former LSU basketball player Hailey Van Lith headed to 2024 Olympics

Former LSU women’s basketball player got some good news on Wednesday after being selected to compete on the USA’s 3×3 Olympic basketball team in Paris.

In a video posted to social media, Van Lith got emotional upon hearing the news. Van Lith was given her jersey before a call with USA 3×3 women’s head coach Jen Rizzotti.

“We got a lot of work to do,” Rizzotti said, “Enjoy the day, congratulations.”

Van Lith said the emotion of the moment was hard to describe.

“I’m excited to wear USA across my chest and be in Paris for the first time. I’ve never been to Paris and I think it’s just such a cool reason to go to Paris, so I can’t wait,” Van Lith said.

Van Lith is no stranger to high level 3×3 basketball. She played in the 2023 3×3 world cup and in 2019, won the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup MVP.

We agree. This is a pretty good reason to go to Paris. You earned this @haileyvanlith 🤞 🇺🇸 #3x3WNT pic.twitter.com/C7WwVmYXfz — USA Basketball 3×3 (@usab3x3) June 5, 2024

Van Lith, one of the biggest names in the sport, transferred to LSU last spring. After playing one year with the Tigers, she hit the portal again, landing at TCU.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for Van Lith as she played true point guard for the first time in her college career. She went from scoring nearly 20 a game her junior year at Louisville to just 11.6 with LSU, but she was still a key member of a team that made an Elite Eight run.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire