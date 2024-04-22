Former LSU basketball guard Janae Kent commits to SEC rival

LSU hasn’t seen the last of former women’s basketball guard Janae Kent.

On Sunday, the rising sophomore announced that she will be transferring to SEC rival Texas A&M, meaning the Tigers will face her head-to-head next season.

A top-100 recruit coming out of high school in Oak Forest, Illinois, Kent appeared in 32 games this season as a true freshman, mostly in a rotational capacity.

Her one start came in place of an injured Mikaylah Williams in the SEC championship against South Carolina, in which she scored three points. She scored a season-high seven points in two games against Queens and Texas Southern.

Kent joins an Aggies team that is coming off its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2021. As a No. 11 seed, Texas A&M lost its opening-round matchup against No. 6-seeded Nebraska.

