Former LSU baseball star Tre Morgan shining in minor leagues

LSU baseball’s 2023 national title team was full of MLB talent. Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews were the first two overall picks with Ty Floyd going later in the first round.

Former LSU first baseman Tre Morgan went a couple of rounds later, and so far, he’s rewarded the Rays for their pick.

Morgan posted a 1.024 OPS in rookie and low-A ball last year. His hot bat continued into 2024, leading to a quick promotion to high-A. Morgan hasn’t slowed down there as he’s put together his best professional stretch yet.

So far, he’s hitting .452 with a 1.359 OPS for the Bowling Green Hot Rods. In just 11 games, he’s homered twice and drove in 12 runs. He’s walked eight times and struck out only once. Morgan’s been running too, stealing 10 bases in the minors this year.

Morgan has college experience, but he’s putting up these numbers while being over a year younger than the average player in his league.

According to MLB.com. Morgan is the 13th-ranked prospect in the Rays organization.

FIRST HOME RUN OF THE NIGHT BELONGS TO TRE' MORGAN#RevItUp | #MiLB pic.twitter.com/KsaHjhcLGs — Bowling Green Hot Rods (@BGHotRods) May 29, 2024

The potential Morgan is showing with the bat is promising given his already elite defensive skills. The Rays would still like to see Morgan add some power, but it’s hard to be disappointed with the hit tool he’s put on display so far.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire