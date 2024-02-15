Former LSU assistant James Cregg joins Las Vegas Raiders

Former LSU assistant James Cregg is on the move, leaving the 49ers staff to take the offensive line coach job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cregg worked at LSU from 2018-20 but was fired prior to the start of the 2021 season after alleged recruiting violations.

However, Cregg sued LSU for “illegitimate for-cause termination” of his contract. Cregg won the lawsuit and LSU was ordered to pay him $500K.

In 2019, Cregg was a member of LSU’s national title staff, coaching LSU’s offensive line all the way to winning a Joe Moore Award.

Following his time at LSU, Cregg joined Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff as an assistant offensive line coach, where he spent the last two years.

The #Raiders are hiring James Cregg as their new offensive line coach, source said. The former #49ers assistant OL coach also previously coached at LSU. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2024

Cregg has served as an assistant offensive line coach before, but this will be his first time heading up the unit at the NFL level.

Along with LSU, Cregg made previous college stops at Tennessee and USC, where he was on staff with Ed Orgeron.

