Former LSU assistant Dave Aranda helps Brian Kelly’s old team

The first domino for College Football Playoff chaos has fallen. In the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, former LSU assistant Dave Aranda led his team to the victory. Aranda’s first championship comes in his second season with the Baylor Bears. Former LSU defensive tackle Siaki Ika was part of the defense that stood tall when they needed them most.

The Bears were No. 9 coming into the game with a 10-2 record. Their opponents were the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys with an 11-1 record. In the re-match from Oct. 2, the Bears were able to hold off the Cowboys. The game gave Baylor their third conference championship tying them with the Texas Longhorns for the second-most to Oklahoma.

What the outcome did do was open the doors for Brian Kelly’s previous team the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They are 11-1 with their only loss coming to the Cincinnati Bearcats in South Bend. As the No. 6 team, they are right in line for the opportunity to return to the CFP for the third time in four years. It isn’t a foregone conclusion, but they busted the door wide open.

The next domino could fall in the SEC title game, for the Irish they need Georgia to take care of business.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Do you think that Notre Dame will get into the CFP? Discuss it with Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB