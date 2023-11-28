Former LSU assistant coach Corey Raymond fired at Florida

A longtime former LSU assistant is back on the market as Florida fired defensive backs coach Corey Raymond on Monday night amid some staff shakeup.

The news was first reported by Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinal.

Raymond was hired away from LSU following the 2021 season when he was poached by the Gators rather than remain on the new staff following the hiring of Brian Kelly. He’s spent the last two seasons as UF’s defensive backs coach.

The New Iberia native played college football at LSU and later served multiple stints as an assistant, most recently serving as the team’s cornerbacks coach from 2012-21. He also held associate head coach and recruiting coordinator titles during that span.

Breaking: #Gators part ways with defensive assistants Corey Raymond, Sean Spencer after Florida's 5-7 season, the Orlando Sentinel has learned.https://t.co/uLTHAFmHzU — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) November 28, 2023

Raymond, who is regarded as one of the sport’s top recruiters and the architect behind the Tigers’ DBU claim, is now available once again. That could be something to watch given the possibility of some staff changes on the defensive side of the ball.

