Former Louisville standout, NBA center Felton Spencer dies at 55

Felton Spencer, seen here with the New York Knicks in 2001, died on Sunday. He was 55. (Jonathan Daniel/Allsport)

Former Louisville standout and longtime NBA center Felton Spencer died Sunday, the university announced.

He was 55.

We’re heartbroken by the passing of UofL great Felton Spencer. Spencer was the Cardinals’ all-time leader in career field goal percentage, the 6th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, & a beloved member of the Louisville community. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/jalKAnWpK9 — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) March 12, 2023

Specifics surrounding his death are not yet known.

Spencer played at Louisville from 1986-1990. He helped lead the Cardinals to three consecutive Metro Conference tournament wins and a pair of Sweet 16 appearances. He averaged a career-best 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds during his senior season, and shot 62.8% from the field throughout his collegiate career, which is still the Louisville program record.

Spencer was then selected with the No. 6 overall pick in 1990 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent his first three seasons in the league. He was named to the all-rookie team after his first season, where he averaged 7.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Spencer also spent time with the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks before he retired in 2002.

He averaged 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 604 games throughout his 12 seasons in the NBA.

Spencer, a Louisville native, returned home after retiring. He worked as an assistant coach at Spalding University and Bellarmine University in the area after his playing career ended.