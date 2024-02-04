Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino: NCAA enforcement 'needs to go away' in regard to NIL

Collegiate athletics has entered something of a "Wild, Wild West" era in regard to the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

As such, former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino believes "it's a very difficult time in college basketball." Moreover, the current St. John's coach believes the NCAA — which infamously hit him and the Cardinals program with harsh penalties — should be disbanded for its inability to properly govern teams.

"Because it's free agency. And now I think what's going to happen is, they're going to say everybody can transfer, and then if they don't like it, they're going to take them to court," Pitino said following St. John's loss to No. 1 UConn on Saturday.

He added: "So I think the NCAA enforcement staff just should be disbanded. It's a joke. Not because I dislike them. But they're of no value anymore. Because just, Tennessee now will take 'em to court, Virginia will take 'em to court."

Pitino's comments come a few days after the NCAA launched an investigation on Tennessee for potential NIL benefit violations for several of sports, including football. He referenced the fact the Tennessee and Virginia attorneys general have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA. It came shortly after the organization's reported investigation into the Vols' athletics program in regard to potential NIL violations.

"The enforcement staff needs to go away," Pitino said. "We need to stop all the hypocrisy of NIL. We need to stop it. Because they can't stop it. Whether I'm for it or against it doesn't matter.

"They are professional athletes. Get professionally paid. It's not going away. You can't try to get loopholes, because they take you to court. That's why I say — so I'm not knocking the enforcement staff — they're going to get taken to court every time they try to make a rule. So it's a tough time in college basketball right now. And for us, you can't really build programs and a culture because everybody leaves."

The 71-year-old head coach has had his fair share of battles with the NCAA throughout his hall-of-fame career, including one in 2017 that prompted an FBI investigation and ultimately led to his exit from Louisville.

Pitino, who coached at Louisville from 2001-2017, was charged by the NCAA in relation to two different violations during his tenure with the Cardinals. The first was the sex scandal in 2015 after a Louisville staffer allegedly paid for strippers and prostitutes to dance for and have sex with players and recruits in the team dormitory.

The next one, which prompted the FBI Investigation, involved corruption in recruiting with Adidas paying recruits to go to Louisville. Pitino was charged by the NCAA with a Level II violation in 2020, citing him for "failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance" during his tenure at the University of Louisville.

Pitino received no penalties following the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Review Process (IARP)’s final ruling in 2022. But Pitino and Louisville were still hit with penalties across the FBI investigation and another NCAA violation, vacating 123 total wins from 2011 to 2015 and its 2013 NCAA Tournament title.

"You don’t take championships away,” Pitino told the Courier-Journal in 2022 on the vacated national championship. “You can’t rewrite history. We won the championship. No, we did not use steroids. We did not steal signs. We did not do anything illegal to gain an advantage of the game of basketball. We beat Michigan with great defense — an outstanding, well-coached Michigan team.

"We beat Wichita State — an outstanding, well-coached team — with hard work ethic, great defense, unselfish offense, and my players should be commended. They are champions. You can’t take that away from them.”

Pitino alluded to the difficulty of building a "consistent" culture in today's age of college basketball as the portal has forced programs to retool its roster each offseason. The first-year coach at St. John's knows that abundantly well, as he brought in 12 new players — including 10 transfers — over the summer.

He also believes its been a contributing factor to several head coaches retiring in recent years. This list includes Alabama's Nick Saban, Villanova's Jay Wright and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, among others.

"I think so many football coaches are getting out, so many basketball coaches are getting out, because of this culture," Pitino said. "It's tough to build a program. You've got to really innovate, get creative and understand these rules right now or lack of rules."

