How former Louisville Cardinals are doing at new schools after Week 4 of college football

When Scott Satterfield left Louisville for Cincinnati, he didn’t go alone.

He took five position coaches — defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, running backs coach De’Rail Sims, offensive line coach Nic Cardwell, quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas and tight ends coach Josh Stepp — and four players with him. Linebacker Dorian Jones, offensive lineman Luke Kandra, receiver Braden Smith and receiver Dee Wiggins were major Bearcats contributors the first month of the 2023 season.

Smith and Wiggins, who has started every game this season but missed most of 2022 with an injury, are Cincinnati’s second- and third-leading receivers with 198 and 187 yards, respectively. As a starter, Kandra has helped to block for an offense that’s averaging 30.75 points and 488 yards per game. Jones, a four-game starter, is the Bearcats’ leading tackler (26) after totaling 13 against Oklahoma in a 20-6 Week 4 loss.

The four were among 26 Louisville players who transferred last year, most of whom landed at new schools. With four weeks down, here is how the former Cardinals are faring:

Caleb Banks, DL, Florida: Banks has recorded seven tackles and a sack as a four-game starter for the Gators.

Carl Biddings, DL, Indiana: He’s yet to play for the Hoosiers.

Henry Bryant, DL, Georgia State: Bryant is a four-game starter for the Panthers, totaling 12 tackles and assisting on a sack.

Jeremiah Caldwell, DB, Miami (Ohio): Caldwell, who has started one of four games this season, has six tackles for the RedHawks.

K.J. Cloyd, LB, Miami: Cloyd has 10 tackles for the No. 18 Hurricanes through four games.

Rance Conner, CB, East Carolina: He has yet to play for the Pirates.

Trevion Cooley, RB, Georgia Tech: Cooley is the Yellow Jackets’ second-leading rusher with 208 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries.

Zach Edwards, DE, Troy: The lineman, who has eight tackles for the Trojans, started one of four games. He had one tackle in Troy's 27-24 win over Western Kentucky.

Aaron Gunn, OL, James Madison: Gunn has played in one game for the Dukes.

Nicario Harper, S, Illinois: Harper, who has started one game for the Illini, has seven tackles and one interception in four games.

Khalib Johnson, QB, Blinn College: Johnson, who became Blinn College’s starter, has 301 yards and five touchdowns on 21-for-32 passing in three games.

Dez Melton, TE, San Diego State: The tight end has yet to play for the Aztecs.

Jalen Mitchell, RB, UConn: Once Louisville’s starting running back, Mitchell has played in three games for the Huskies. He has been limited to a 14-yard catch and 10 yards on nine carries.

Monty Montgomery, LB, Ole Miss: After starting in the season opener, Montgomery has been a Rebels reserve for the past three games, totaling 14 tackles.

Chance Morrow, WR, Buffalo: Morrow, who has played in four games, made his first tackle in the Bulls' 45-38 Week 4 loss to Louisiana.

Christian Pedersen, TE, Florida International: Pedersen has played in one game for the Panthers.

Francis Sherman, TE, Arkansas: Despite not logging any statistics, Sherman has started one of three games for the Razorbacks.

Allen Smith, LB, Florida A&M: Smith has 11 tackles, 3 ½ for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and forced fumble.

James Turner, Michigan: He’s gone 3-for-5 on field goals, nailing a season-high 50-yard kick in the Wolverines’ season opener.

Mark Vassett, P, Colorado: After two years at Louisville, Vassett transferred to Colorado and has 848 yards on 20 punts, including eight inside the 20-yard line, for an average of 42.4 yards per punt.

International

Max Cabana, OL, Universite Laval

Uncommitted

Nathan McElroy, QB

C.L. BROWN COLUMN: Jeff Brohm has offense rolling as Louisville football approaches challenging stretch

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Transfer portal watch: Latest on former Louisville football players