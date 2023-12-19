Former Louisiana high school standout linebacker has entered the transfer portal

One of the top linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class has entered the transfer portal after spending one year at USC.

Tackett Curtis was one of the hottest names in Louisiana recruiting last year and he was a guy that a lot of Tiger fans wanted. If Brian Kelly’s mantra is to “Recruit the Boot” Tackett was one of the best in the state. He was ranked as the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Louisiana and the No. 12 overall linebacker in the country by On3.

Curtis chose the USC Trojans over the Ohio State Buckeyes when he committed in 2022 but there is a chance that Kelly could bring him home this time. Curtis played at Many High School in Many, Louisiana.

If the Tigers could get Curtis to join the team in Baton Rouge, he would join Harold Perkins Jr. and Whit Weeks as an incredible linebacking trio.

BREAKING: USC true freshman LB Tackett Curtis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @PeteNakos_👀https://t.co/VBl4EY8JaC pic.twitter.com/6ipjblwxpd — On3 (@On3sports) December 19, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire