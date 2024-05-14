Former Longwood, Utah State center Szymon Zapala transfers to Michigan State basketball

Michigan State basketball fans rejoice: Tom Izzo has landed a big man in the transfer portal.

Longwood center Szymon Zapala announced his commitment to Michigan State Tuesday afternoon. Zapala, originally from Poland, played one season at Longwood after spending the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Utah State. He has played four college seasons so far, but appeared in just 13 games as a freshman.

Thrilled to announce my commitment to Michigan State University! Proud to be a Spartan! Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/LkRyAHw305 — Szymon Zapala (@szymon_zapala) May 14, 2024

The addition of Zapala adds height to Michigan State's big men options. The Polish center is listed at 7 feet and 240 pounds, adding size to a frontcourt that includes Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler, Xavier Booker and incoming freshman Jesse McCulloch.

As a senior at Longwood, Zapala averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and just under a block per game in 35 appearances averaging 16.8 minutes per game. He primarily played inside the arc on offense and shot 62.9% from the field while attempting just three 3s, making two. Zapala was a part of a Longwood team that won the Big South conference tournament to reach the NCAA tournament as a 16-seed before losing to Houston.

Longwood's Szymon Zapala (12) tries to stop the ball from bouncing out of bounds during the first round game between University of Houston and Longwood University in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Zapala played sparingly for Utah State during his first three seasons, making 45 appearances for the Aggies. He averaged 1.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.6 minutes per game for Utah State.

He enrolled in Utah State as a three-star recruit out of Poland fresh off playing for the national team in the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championships, where he helped Poland finish second while averaging 7.5 points per game. He also played for Trefl Sopot, a Polish professional team, in the U20 Polish Cup and helped lead the team to the championship.

Zapala is Michigan State's second addition through the transfer portal this offseason. In April, MSU picked up a commitment from wing Frankie Fidler, who averaged 20.1 points per game at Omaha. Michigan State had two players, Mady Sissoko and A.J. Hoggard, enter the transfer portal. Sissoko committed to Cal, while Hoggard is going through workouts for the NBA draft.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Transfer center Szymon Zapala commits to Michigan State basketball