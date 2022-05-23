Former longtime Vikings QB installs Packers urinal in home

There’s no love lost for former longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer when it comes to the Green Bay Packers.

He ate, slept and breathed the rivalry in his 13 years of playing across from them as a member of the Vikings in the 1970s and 1980s. But if his recent social media post is any indication, it’s clear that he still eats, sleeps and breathes the rivalry to this very day.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Kramer shows off his brand new Packers urinal recently installed in his home.

Granted, turning Green Bay’s colors and logo into a toilet for daily use is already next level when it comes to rivalry ideas, but he takes things even further with the choice of picture neatly placed above the urinal at eye level.

It’s a picture of Aaron Rodgers writhing in pain after getting blasted by linebacker Anthony Barr in 2017. The legendary Packers quarterback suffered a broken collarbone after that hit, but he did end up returning near the end of the season.

The new Packer urinal is up and running pic.twitter.com/2x9u63MqxO — Tommy Kramer (@Kramer9Tommy) May 22, 2022

Now, Kramer can flush the Packers anytime he wants.

List