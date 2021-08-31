Former Longhorns that were cut from their respective NFL teams on August 31

It’s a day that brings overwhelming joy to some, and heartbreak to others.

All NFL teams were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players on August 31. Eight former Longhorns were included in those cuts. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean their professional journey is done.

For some, especially younger players, that same NFL team has high hopes of bringing the player back on their practice squad. This is especially true for former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele and wide receiver Collin Johnson.

Buechele signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL draft. He had an impressive preseason, but it’s understandable why the Chiefs didn’t want to keep that many quarterbacks on their active roster. If Buechele isn’t claimed by another team, it’s likely he will return as a practice squad player.

Johnson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. It was a bit shocking to see his name mentioned among the NFL cuts on Tuesday, but he has a promising future in the league.

Here are the eight former Longhorns who were among the NFL roster cuts on Tuesday:

Shane Buechele, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Collin Johnson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Garrett Gilbert, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Tarik Black, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Malik Jefferson, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Holton Hill, CB, Indianapolis Colts

D'Onta Foreman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Hassan Ridgeway, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

