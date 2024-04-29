Former Longhorns Brooks, Sanders excited to play for Carolina Panthers

Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian was able to instill a “dog mentality” in a few of his players.

Two Longhorns, running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, were selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 NFL draft.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan looks for the “dog mentality” in players and identified Brooks, who was picked Friday with the No. 14 pick in the second round (No. 46 overall) and Sanders, who was taken with the first pick of Saturday’s fourth round (No. 101 overall).

Sanders expressed excitement to continue playing with his Texas teammate.

“It’s a great feeling,” Sanders said during a video interview Saturday. “We came into college together. We experienced college (and) ups, downs, lows and highs.”

Brooks is excited to join a running back room that includes experienced NFL backs Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard.

“I did a lot of research on them,” Brooks said Friday. “I took a visit there and honestly it was my best visit. I liked the coaching staff. I liked the city of Charlotte. (Hubbard and Sanders) are two good running backs for me to learn (from).”

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire