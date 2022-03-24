Former Longhorn WR Jake Smith no longer listed on USC’s roster

Former Texas wideout Jake Smith is no longer listed on USC’s spring roster.

Smith was sidelined over the course of the 2021 season due to a lingering foot injury. Now it appears he might be moving on from the USC program. Smith’s name has not yet appeared in the NCAA transfer portal.

The four-star from the class of 2019 signed with the Longhorns making an immediate impact during his freshman season. Smith caught six touchdowns with over 270 receiving yards playing behind Devin Duvernay in 2019.

Many believed Smith would take a huge leap in production during his sophomore year but injuries and drops held him back. He saw his numbers decrease in a crowded Texas wide receiver room. Smith decided to take his talents to USC after Tom Herman was fired at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

