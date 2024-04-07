Advertisement

Former Longhorn T'Vondre Sweat charged with DWI

AUSTIN, Texas - Former Texas Longhorn T'Vondre Sweat has been arrested for DWI by the Austin Police Department.

According to Travis County jail records, Sweat was booked at 2:12 p.m. April 7.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, and bond has been set at $3,000.

Sweat was named AP's Big 12 top defensive player after the Longhorns' conference winning season and was named to the AP's All-Big 12 first team as a unanimous selection. He also won the 2023 Outland Trophy and was a unanimous All-American selection.

Sweat recently participated in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He had been invited alongside 10 of his fellow Longhorns, setting a program record.

<div>INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 29: T'Vondre Sweat #DL25 of Texas participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)</div>
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 29: T'Vondre Sweat #DL25 of Texas participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

This story is developing. Check back for updates.