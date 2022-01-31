Former Longhorn Trey Hopkins to play in the Super Bowl

Former Longhorn offensive lineman Trey Hopkins will have his chance at the Lombardi Trophy. Hopkins appearance will make 17 straight seasons a Longhorn is represented in the Super Bowl.

Hopkins played in 37 games for the Longhorns from 2010-2013. He went undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft before finding a home in Cincinnati.

Rookie Joesph Ossai is also on the Bengals roster but has been on the injured reserve after suffering a preseason knee injury.

The Bengals made an improbable postseason run to make the Super Bowl. They won three nail-biter games against Las Vegas, Tennesee and Kansas City. Each game came down to the final play.

Hopkins will look to add his name to a long list of former Longhorns with a Super Bowl ring. Most recently, Alex Okafor won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019.

The Bengals will take on the Rams on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

