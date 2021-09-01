Former Longhorn Shane Buechele clears waivers, lands on Chiefs practice squad

One day after being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs, former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele has been signed to the Chiefs practice squad.

Buechele, who started his collegiate career at Texas and finished at SMU, had a very solid college tenure that saw him throw for over 11,000 yards with two 3,000-yard passing seasons and 87 touchdown passes.

After surprisingly not being claimed on waivers by another team, it was announced via Twitter by the KC Star’s Herbie Teope on Wednesday that Buechele would indeed land on the Chiefs practice squad.

The Chiefs are signing rookie QB Shane Buechele to the practice squad, per source. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) September 1, 2021

He found his success at SMU after he lost the starting job at Texas to now Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. After declaring for the 2021 NFL draft, Buechele did not hear his name called, but was considered a priority undrafted free agent shortly after the draft concluded. He eventually chose to sign with the Chiefs.

Buechele preformed quite well this preseason for the Chiefs, throwing for 422 yards, completing 67% of his passes, and three touchdown passes. It wasn’t quite enough, as it appears the Chiefs are content with having just two quarterbacks on the active roster in Chad Henne and Patrick Mahomes.

While Buechele was never going to replace Mahomes by any means, he did look like he was playing well enough to possibly be the third quarterback on the roster. However, he is getting a shot to be a professional quarterback in a different capacity, and is always one play away from being on the 53-man roster.