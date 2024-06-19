Former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler among four named to USA Olympic team

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games is set to kick off later this summer on Jul. 26 from Paris, France. It is set to be one of the most unique opening ceremonies in Olympic history as it is set to take place outdoors along the scenic Seine River, as opposed to stadiums in the past.

Among the 39 sports and 329 events, Golf will be back for its third straight Olympics after being removed from the Olympic program from 1906 to 2012.

In 2020, United States Golfer Xander Schauffele brought home the gold medal with a one-stroke victory over Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia. The US roster rounded out with Colin Morikawa who finished T-4 as well as Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas who finished T-22.

This year’s Paris games will see the return of Schauffele and Morikawa, but will also include former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler who is ranked No. 1 in the world and Wyndham Clark who is ranked No. 5.

Scheffler has established himself as the clear No. 1 in the world and has won two of the last three Masters Tournaments. Through the first half of the year, Scheffler has already picked up five tournament victories and didn’t shoot a single round above par through April.

officially official 🤘 Red, White and Blue looks good on you Scottie 🇺🇸 #HookEm | #OlympiansMadeHere https://t.co/aq5JY8vZQr — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) June 18, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire