Former Longhorn OL Tyler Johnson transfers to Houston

Just two weeks after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, former Texas offensive lineman Tyler Johnson announced via Twitter his commitment to Dana Holgerson’s Houston Cougars.

The four-star from the class of 2019 struggled to see the field during his three seasons in the burnt orange. Johnson redshirted in freshman season but was never able to crack the starting lineup in the last two seasons. The only appearance of his Texas career came against Colorado in the 2020 Alamo Bowl.

Johnson will look for a fresh start and more playing opportunities in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

More competition for playing time is on the way as Texas signed one of the top offensive line classes in program history for the 2022 cycle. Five-stars Kelvin Banks Jr and Devon Campbell headlined Kyle Flood’s impressive haul.

