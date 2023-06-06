Former Longhorn Connor Williams to hold out of Dolphins minicamp

The Miami Dolphins took the field Tuesday for minicamp with a nearly perfect attendance showing. The only person missing was former Texas left tackle Connor Williams.

The former Dallas Cowboy inked a two-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason, and aside from a change of scenery he also changed positions. Williams went from left guard to center, where he started all 17 games for Miami. The move to a new position clearly went well for both parties. The Dolphins had a great offensive attack last year that ranked No. 6 in yards per game and Williams was viewed as being one of their better linemen.

However, due to his strong performance it has become clear that Williams wants a little more compensation and a longer term deal. He is currently owed $7 million in the final year of his contract with the Dolphins.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told the media that Williams’ absence is not excused, but the two parties have been in touch. Williams also sat out of OTA’s last month, which are voluntary.

It appears that Williams will continue to hold out until he sees a deal that he believes is the right one for him.

The Dolphins started off hot last season, but finished the season 9-8 and with a loss in the wild card round of the playoffs. The team is hoping that star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can remain healthy and new additions like Jalen Ramsey will be able to make a Super Bowl push.

