Former Longhorn Charles Omenihu suspended six games by NFL

Former Longhorn and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been suspended by the NFL for the first six regular season games this season.

The suspension hails from a domestic violence incidence last year when Omenihu was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Earlier this week, the NFL officially announced that Omenihu was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Omenihu is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and preseason games with the Chiefs before the suspension kicks in.

As a Longhorn, Omenihu accumulated 99 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks over his four-year collegiate career.

Chiefs’ DL Charles Omenihu, suspended for his team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, will be permitted to return to the Chiefs’ roster on Friday, Oct. 13, following the team’s Week 6 game vs. the Broncos. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

