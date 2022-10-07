Former Longhorn Caden Sterns shines on Thursday Night Football

Former Texas defensive back Caden Sterns is establishing himself as a playmaker in his second season at the NFL level.

The Denver Broncos safety was all over the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Sterns aided Denver’s strong defensive performance with two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Sterns jumped in front of a couple of Matt Ryan passes to set Denver up in a position to score. The two interceptions mark Sterns’ third and fourth career takeaways.

The Broncos fell to the Colts by a score of 12-9 in a field goal fest despite Sterns’ efforts.

Sterns was selected by Denver in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft and is quickly becoming one of the better second-year players in the league. The best is yet to come for Sterns’ NFL career.

CADEN STERNS WITH HIS SECOND INT OF THE NIGHT 😤 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/gK03IjcViP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2022

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire