Former Longhorn Bijan Robinson’s Madden rating revealed

Bijan Robinson will certainly go down as one of the best and most memorable Longhorns of this generation, but unfortunately for Texas fans his time in Austin is up.

The former five-star running back departed Texas following a spectacular season in 2022 that saw him being named an unanimous All-American, while also winning the Doak Walker award. Upon leaving Texas for the NFL, he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 overall pick.

Over the past few days, NFL players have learned their ratings for the popular game, Madden. While you would think that professional athletes wouldn’t care about their rating, seeing a player react to their rating which they often think is too low has become one of the best parts of the game throughout the years.

Robinson got a pretty strong rating of 81, which isn’t high enough to have him ranked within the top-10 backs in the game but he did acquire a rating of 86 for breaking tackles. A number that is just two shy of Saints running back Alvin Kamara. However, an interesting comparison is last year’s rookie class who didn’t have a single player with an 80 or above rating to start.

Most Texas fans will be expecting Robinson to thrive in the NFL thanks to his skillset and an offense that is catered to him, so don’t be shocked when his overall ranking ascends.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire