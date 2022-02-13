Each former Longhorn to appear in the Super Bowl over the last five years

Super Bowl 56 marks 17 consecutive seasons that a former Longhorn as appeared on the big stage.

On Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kick off in the Super Bowl, two players will be representing Texas. Cincinnati is home to center Trey Hopkins and edge Joseph Ossai.

While Ossai suffered a season-ending knee injury during preseason, Hopkins has been a consistent piece to the Bengals offensive line. He snaps the ball to quarterback sensation Joe Burrow, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Hopkins and the rest of the offensive line will have a tough battle on Sunday trying to limit the Rams stout defensive front led by Aaron Donald.

1️⃣7️⃣ straight years with a Longhorn in the Super Bowl🤘 Best of luck to Lifetime Longhorns Trey Hopkins and Joseph Ossai this Sunday in #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eUeA9jh63F — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 11, 2022

Hopkins and Ossai are hoping to be a part of the first Super Bowl title won by Cincinnati, but the Rams hold the early edge in this matchup with a -4.0 spread.

Take a look at each Longhorn to appear in the Super Bowl over the last five years:

Alex Okafor (2020, 2021 - DL - Kansas City Chiefs)

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Marquise Goodwin (2020 - WR - San Francisco 49ers)

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Hopkins (2022 - C - Bengals)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Ossai (2022 - EDGE - Bengals) - Injured

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Malcom Brown (2018, 2019 - DL - Patriots)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Brown (2019 - RB - Rams)

Harry How/Getty Images

Marcus Johnson (2018 - WR - Eagles)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Hicks (2018 - LB - Eagles) - Injured

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

