Former long-time Bills defensive coordinator Walt Corey dies

Former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Walt Corey has passed away.

The team announced on Tuesday that Corey died over the weekend. He was 84 years old.

Corey is famed in Bills history having spent time with the team during their four AFC titles in the early 90s. His career in Buffalo spanned from 1987 to 1994.

Corey served on the coaching staff of Hall of Fame head coach Marv Levy. The two originally connected via the Kansas City Chiefs.

Corey coached with the Chiefs in various positions from 1972 to 1986. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints from 1997 to 1999, his final NFL coaching stint.

As a player, Corey was a linebacker for the Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs from 1960 to 1966.

Former Bills player Steve Tasker turned team-employed broadcaster reflected on Corey. Check out that clip below from the Bills’ radio program:

We share our condolences with Walt Corey's family and friends following the announcement of the former Bills Defensive Coordinator's passing. "I'm saddened to hear about it. He was a wonderful guy." – @SteveTasker89 pic.twitter.com/kEhaWiIWm4 — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) October 25, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire