Former Lobo player, Sandia coach named Albuquerque Academy head coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy has named its newest head boys basketball coach. It is a familiar face to the local basketball community, as former Lobo player and Sandia High head coach, Alvin Broussard, is now set to lead the Chargers.

“I can’t wait, it feels like it’s been an eternity, being away from the game,” said Broussard. “Fortunately I’ve been able to watch some games and still be connected. I think teams are going to play hard and they’re going to defend. They’re going to play the game the right way. I think and do things the right way. I think that is my approach to coaching and my style of play.”

Broussard takes over the Academy program from Marcos CdeBaca, who resigned following the 2023-2024 season. The Chargers most recently won the class 4A state championship in 2023.

