Former Lobo JT Toppin withdraws from the NBA draft and commits to Texas Tech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – J.T. Toppin has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and is returning to college. Toppin has committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Some UNM Lobo fans were hoping he would decided to return to New Mexico but that is not the case. Toppin had a strong showing at the NBA Combine in Chicago earlier this month, helping his draft stock. Some projections had him as a possible second-round pick.

Toppin burst onto the national scene during his freshman year at New Mexico where he averaged 12.4 points and Mountain West-leading 9.1 rebounds per game. He was one of 30 candidates up for national Freshman of the Year honors. Toppin was also named Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year in his first season of college basketball. Toppin led all freshmen nationally last season with 12 double-doubles.

