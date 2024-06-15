Former Lobo great Greg Brown dies at the age of 51

Jun. 14—For the third time in the past two months, news of a Lobo basketball legend dying far too young has hit.

Greg Brown, the 5-foot-7 dynamo who led Albuquerque High to a state title, played at New Mexico Junior College, led the UNM Lobos to the 1994 WAC Championship and was named Naismith Player of the Year, died early Friday morning in a car crash near Albuquerque, his daughter confirmed to the Journal.

Brown was 51. The Journal had no further details of the crash as of Friday afternoon.

"He really adored Albuquerque," said Amaya Brown, the former Cibola High star who played collegiately both at Florida State and for the UNM Lobos, who is in Atlanta with her brother, Amari. "He was just one of the greatest Lobos to ever do it. We're taking this very hard right now."

In April, former Lobo Ruben Douglas died in Costa Rica at the age of 44 due to an infection. On May 30, former Lobo Drew Gordon died in Oregon in a car crash at the age of 33.

Brown, a 2008 inductee into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame, coached as an assistant and head coach for multiple local high schools and AAU basketball programs in Albuquerque through the years as well as being a teacher. He was highly competitive on the court with his two children, Amaya and Amari, who both went on to be basketball stars of their own (Amaya is playing professionally overseas and Amari just graduated high school in Georgia and is attending a junior college this coming season in Texas).

His senior season at UNM when the Lobos won the WAC regular season title and was the WAC Player of the Year, Brown averaged 19.3 points and 4.4 assists per game and had 42 in a win over UTEP.

And while most people around Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico knew him as a Lobo great, that was also something he reminded them about regularly.

"Oh yeah, he always likes to brag — loved talking about his college career and his high school career," Amaya said. "He talked about trying out for Boston and Orlando — he was on that (Orlando Magic preseason) team with with Shaq, Penny Hardaway and Dennis Scott. He bragged about everything with his basketball career."

Dad, who Amaya said was very funny and reminded her of the comic Martin Lawrence, clearly had the best trash talking game among the three when on the court.

"We always used to play shooting games when we'd work out and he'd always tell us we could never beat him," Amaya said. "He was like, 'Y'all can beat me.' He was just so competitive. But he was right, we could never beat him in a shooting game."

Amaya and Amari Brown are hoping to be back in New Mexico this weekend and any plans for memorial services or otherwise for Greg Brown have not yet been determined.

This story will be updated.