Former Lobo Drew Gordon, 33, dies in Oregon

May 30—The UNM Lobo basketball family is mourning the loss of a second former star in the past couple months.

Former UNM Lobo and UCLA Bruins power forward Drew Gordon was killed Thursday in a car crash near Portland, Oregon. His agent, Calvin Williams, confirmed the news to ESPN Thursday evening, though word had already widely spread around Lobo basketball circles in Albuquerque with former teammates and friends throughout the afternoon.

Gordon, who is from San Jose and is the older brother of Denver Nuggets star forward Aaron Gordon, was 33.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office in Oregon posted on X Thursday afternoon a traffic alert post reading, "S. Springwater Rd is CLOSED between S Bakers Ferry Rd & S Hattan Rd due to a fatal crash. The roadway will be closed for several hours while the investigation is underway. Please avoid the area."

Close friends and family of Gordon's had been notified of his death as of Thursday evening.

A message left with the sheriff's office for more information has not been returned to the Journal.

In April, former Lobo great Ruben Douglas died of an an infection in Costa Rica, according to his family. He was 44.

Gordon transferred to UNM in 2010 and played for the Lobos the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, averaging 13.4 points and 10.8 rebounds over 61 games played. He was a first team All-Mountain West selection as a senior in the 2011-12 season, leading the Lobos to the program's last win in the NCAA Tournament in 2012 — a 75-68 win over Long Beach State in the Round of 64 before losing in the second round, 59-56, to Louisville. Those games were played in Portland.

While most of his professional playing career was overseas and in the G-League, Gordon did play nine games with the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014-15 season, averaging 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game.

Two years ago when Russia invaded Ukraine, Gordon was one of three former Lobos, along with Joe Furstinger and Troy Simons, playing on teams in the highest professional league in the country. Gordon, who was there with his family, got out of the country before the first attacks began and later that summer played for The Enchantment, the the UNM Lobo alumni team in the annual TBT (The Basketball Tournament).

That summer of 2022 in the TBT marked the last time Gordon played in the Pit.