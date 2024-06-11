Former Liverpool striker confirmed in new coaching role

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres has taken a fresh new step on his coaching journey.

The World Cup winner, who previously coached Atlético Madrid's under-19 side, has been appointed head coach of Atlético's B team, the LaLiga club announced on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old described the new role as a significant challenge and stressed his readiness for the task ahead.

"I embrace this great challenge with ambition and the confidence that we are well prepared," he said.

Clear pathways at Atlético

During his tenure with the U19s, Torres secured two league titles and a Copa de Campeones and guided the team to the UEFA Youth League semifinals.

Now, after three seasons, Torres takes over from Luis García Tevenet, who led Atlético B to two consecutive promotions and a ninth-place finish in Primera RFEF this season. Tevenet will now join Diego Simeone's first-team coaching staff.

Reflecting on his new role, Torres said, "I feel a huge responsibility since deciding to embark on this new phase. It has been three years of constant learning. This step is crucial for me, and I want to be ambitious, tackle challenges, and prepare the players for Atlético's first team."

Torres' appointment underscores Atlético Madrid's commitment to fostering homegrown talent and maintaining a strong link between their youth and senior squads.

Highly successful playing career

Torres enjoyed a prolific playing career, scoring over 100 goals for Atlético in two separate spells. He was pivotal in Spain's victories at the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, as well as their historic World Cup win in 2010.

Torres also had a highly successful stint at Liverpool. Rafa Benitez signed him for the Reds in 2007 and he went on to score 81 goals in 142 appearances before controversially joining rivals Chelsea on the deadline day of the January transfer window in 2011.

He went on to win the Champions League and Europa League with Chelsea and another Europa League title with Atlético in 2018 after a spell with AC Milan.

