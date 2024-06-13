Former Liverpool star receives emergency Euro 2024 call-up

With ten players set to participate in Euro 2024, Liverpool are very well represented at the tournament set to begin in Germany this Friday.

However, we mustn't forget the contingent of former players also vying for glory this summer: Gini Wijnaldum has been included in the Netherlands squad, Xherdan Shaqiri will represent Switzerland, and Hungary have called up Peter Gulacsi.

Now, though, Emre Can has received a last-minute call-up to Germany's squad to take that total to four.

Emre Can

Alisson Becker Liverpool

The 30-year-old comes into Julian Nagelsmann's squad as a late replacement for Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic, who has had to withdraw "due to an infection caused by a recurring tonsillitis", according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 20-year-old, who featured just 22 times for Bayern in the 2023/24 season in all competitions, only made his Germany debut against Ukraine earlier this month.

An experienced head

It has been a whirlwind of a season for the midfielder, who left Liverpool in acrimonious circumstances in 2018 after allowing his contract to expire and forcing a move to Italian giants Juventus.

Since then, he has moved to Borussia Dortmund, who he recently captained to their first Champions League final in 11 years. Now he finds himself representing his nation again, this time on home turf, for the first time since September 2023.

🚨DFB confirm that Aleksandar #Pavlovic will miss the EURO due to an infection caused by a recurring tonsillitis! Julian Nagelsmann has nominated Emre Can now! @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 https://t.co/OcOD72xGYE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 12, 2024

Explaining his decision, Nagelsmann said (via Talk Sport): "We want another number six in the squad and have therefore decided to nominate Emre Can.

“He immediately expressed his enthusiasm and willingness to join the team.

"We wanted to have another player in the squad who has played a lot of games and who knows how to deal with the pressure.

"He can well meet the profile that we need now."

Liverpool players going to Euro 2024

Liverpool’s current squad is well-represented, too.

A trio of Liverpool players—Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch—have been included by the Netherlands, while, despite their injury troubles, Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate have been picked for Portugal and France, respectively.

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will lead Hungary out as their captain; as will Andy Robertson for Scotland.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will be hoping to showcase their versatility and force their way into Gareth Southgate's plans for England.

Finally, goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, who spent last season on loan at Sturm Graz, has been included in the Czechia squad.

