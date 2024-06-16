Former Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum backs Slot to bring success to club

Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum believes the club’s new boss Arne Slot has what it takes to take the team forward.

Slot’s appointment was confirmed in May following the departure of long-serving boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of the campaign.

Wijnaldum was a Champions League and Premier League winner under Klopp, but believes his fellow countryman Slot has everything needed to build on his predecessor’s success.

“My opinion is that he’s a really good coach,” he said after helping the Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in their opening game of Euro 2024.

“I think he can bring the club further than where it is right now. I also think, because they have similar styles of working.

“I think he’s the right man to go on but you always have to see during the years he will stay there, if he’s the right man.

“When Klopp first went to Liverpool, we also knew what kind of qualities he had as a manager but you always have to see if it matches with the team and with the club.

“I think he has everything to succeed there but you know at a big club, everything can happen and you always have to see how managers deal with that.”