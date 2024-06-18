Former Liverpool midfielder names TWO perfect Mohamed Salah replacements

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has named the two players he would choose to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

The Egyptian has been linked with a summer exit after consistent links with the Saudi Pro League but appears set to stay on Merseyside, with the 32-year-old all but confirming his plans for next season on social media.

However, with his contract expiring in 2025 and no negotiations over a new deal as of yet, Salah's future remains up in the air beyond next term.



Even should the winger sign a new deal with the Reds to take his stay beyond next summer, Liverpool will need to replace Salah one day.

Former Red Ince, who played 81 games for Liverpool, believes that there are two perfect heirs to Salah's throne at Anfield, both of whom are currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

PAUL INCE NAMES DREAM MOHAMED SALAH HEIRS

Speaking to Bet365 about Salah's future, Ince revealed that both West Ham's Mohammed Kudus and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto would be perfect replacements for the Egyptian king.

"I think two players could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool," claimed Ince. "With Michael Olise [of Crystal Palace], he's a very good kid, he could turn out to be a world-class player but I think he needs another year at Palace to play regular football week in and week out.

"The two players I would pick when they are on their game are Mohammed Kudus at West Ham. I think he's very, very good.

"My favourite is Pedro Neto at Wolves. If he can just stay away from injuries, I think this player is going to be world class. I really, really do.

"So I hope he gets a lot of time in Portugal in the Euros because he is unbelievable. If Salah does go, I'll be going for Neto. I know the Wolves [fans] won't like to hear me say that being an ex-Wolves player, but those are the two that I'd be looking at."

Both Ince's preferred choices have been linked with Liverpool already, with the Reds' interest in Wolves' Neto even reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

There have also been reports of Liverpool's admiration for West Ham star Kudus, but the Ghana international could cost the Reds a staggering £85m due to his release clause.

